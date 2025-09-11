MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

