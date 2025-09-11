Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.32. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.12.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

