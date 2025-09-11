Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BHF opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Wall Street Zen cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.