Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of BHF opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Wall Street Zen cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
