Apeiron RIA LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.0%

EFG stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

