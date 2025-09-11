Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $208.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.