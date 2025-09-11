Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $208.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

