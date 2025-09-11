Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

