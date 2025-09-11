Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 705.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.