40,974 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.