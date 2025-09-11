40,974 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.