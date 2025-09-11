Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $656.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $730.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

