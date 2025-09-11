Siren L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.53, a P/E/G ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,622 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,421,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 201,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,997,812.70. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,050,433.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,720.64. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock valued at $184,294,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

