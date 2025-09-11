BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 389,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

