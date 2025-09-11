Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $189.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average is $177.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

