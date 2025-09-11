Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 18,052 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 126,181 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $50.13.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

