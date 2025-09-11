WBI Investments LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

WBI Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 63.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $270.16 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $248.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

