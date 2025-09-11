IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.17 Million Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

