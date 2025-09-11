Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

