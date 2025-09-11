Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

