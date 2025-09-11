Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

