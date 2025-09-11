Financial Contrast: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) versus United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Medical and United American Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.30 $214.04 million $1.06 11.75 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Select Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Medical and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Select Medical currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Select Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 2.37% 8.87% 2.93% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Select Medical beats United American Healthcare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

