Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Several other research firms have also commented on GPOR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

