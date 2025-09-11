SWS Partners Buys 84 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

SWS Partners increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8%

DPZ opened at $450.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.42 and a 200 day moving average of $463.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

