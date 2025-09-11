Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) & BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Critical Contrast

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BYD has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bridgestone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYD and Bridgestone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion 1.11 $5.60 billion $0.71 18.89 Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.10 $1.88 billion N/A N/A

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgestone.

Dividends

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BYD pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Bridgestone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

