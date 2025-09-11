Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,965 GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $47,556.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,317.76. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,641 shares of company stock worth $67,551,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,463.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.