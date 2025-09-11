Contrasting SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Cloud Peak Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.94 billion 0.34 $95.90 million $0.86 9.00 Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cloud Peak Energy.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Cloud Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 3.99% 10.43% 4.44% Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunCoke Energy and Cloud Peak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cloud Peak Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.98%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Cloud Peak Energy.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Cloud Peak Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Cloud Peak Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.