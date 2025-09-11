Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

