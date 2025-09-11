IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE APD opened at $287.23 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

