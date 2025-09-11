SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Coterra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.69 billion 1.17 $770.29 million $7.08 3.85 Coterra Energy $5.46 billion 3.41 $1.12 billion $2.09 11.65

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 3 1 2.36 Coterra Energy 0 4 14 0 2.78

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.81%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $33.61, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 25.94% 18.06% 9.08% Coterra Energy 23.80% 10.99% 6.73%

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SM Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SM Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Coterra Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

SM Energy beats Coterra Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

