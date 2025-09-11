Ransom Advisory Ltd Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $68.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

