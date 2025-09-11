Ransom Advisory Ltd Buys Shares of 333 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

