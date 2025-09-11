Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
