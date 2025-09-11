Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $754.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

