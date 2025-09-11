Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $288.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.65.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

