Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.