Wealth Management Associates Inc. Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

