Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,411,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $3,855,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $111.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.