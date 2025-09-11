Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $494.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.17. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 801.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

