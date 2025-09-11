Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

GEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

