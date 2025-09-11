SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.