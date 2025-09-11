UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $361,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,253.87 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,256.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,186.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

