Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $271,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $30,408,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,183. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

