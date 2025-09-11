Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Acquired by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $281,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 692.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after purchasing an additional 932,077 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $128,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

