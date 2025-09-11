562 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 562 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GS stock opened at $769.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $774.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $726.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

