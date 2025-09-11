Glenview Trust co Has $1.79 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

