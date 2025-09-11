Woodline Partners LP Buys 2,632 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 171.0% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 1,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,253.87 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,521.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

