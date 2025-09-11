Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

