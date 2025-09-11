iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT is Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

