Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Wealth Management Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,362,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 113,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $86.76.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.