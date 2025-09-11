Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stake Decreased by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

