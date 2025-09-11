Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

