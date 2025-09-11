Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Position Cut by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,506 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
